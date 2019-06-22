Man injured in rollover accident in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of a single vehicle accident on Hilda Dr. in north Hinds County.
Major Pete Luke said, it appears that the 2004 Chevy SUV was traveling on Hilda Dr. when the driver lost control and flipped.
The call came in to 911 dispatch around 7:40 Friday evening reporting that a vehicle had flipped and one person was entrapped.
It is unknown what caused the accident however, DUI officers were investigating the accident.
The 33-year-old Bolton man was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
