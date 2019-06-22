Justice for Bookie: Ridgeland police chief talks about emotions of the case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Kendrell Miller, known as “Bookie” to his friends, was collateral damage to an ongoing dispute between two groups he wasn’t involved in.
The intended target of the shooting wasn’t even at the scene when the gunfire erupted.
Every homicide has its unique challenges and emotions, but this one is especially tough to those standing in the gap for the victims. Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal has not held back his emotions throughout the case, in one press conference looking straight into a camera and saying, “I’m pissed off. Sure am.”
But he’s also the face of law enforcement these days, operating in a world where young people kill other young people regularly, effectively ending the lives not only of the victims but of the suspects.
Those beefs that end in so much tragedy often bounce back and forth between the groups involved, with retribution being sought for retribution, and on into the foreseeable future.
But Bookie wasn’t there for that. Bookie was, according to everyone who knew him, on the right track for himself and his daughter, Kharmen. Neal gets choked up talking about it.
“Young, young father. You know, looking at his Facebook page… says it all,” he said, speaking of Miller’s multitudes of photos of Kharmen, many of them with her head on his chest.
Neal is taking this case personally. Like his investigators, he sees the pain of the Miller’s loved ones, and he feels it.
“We understand there was a female at the scene. We understand she was his fiancée. She witnessed this,” he said. The sentence ended abruptly, but it was clear that his thoughts on a young woman watching her future husband gunned down during a basketball game might go on well beyond that moment.
And still, there’s someone out there who wanted to settle a score that didn’t get settled when Bookie died. There’s a target that escaped simply because he happened to see the truck just in time to get away before the shooting started. The beef will continue.
“It would have been bad had the intended target been hit, it would have been a tragedy,” Neal said. “But it’s in all capital letters because it was Kendrell Miller, who didn’t have any business being a victim.”
Now with Isaiah Evans, Christopher Tyler, and Lenzarius Roberts facing $1 million each in bond and others being sought in the crime, Neal says there needs to be some change somewhere in the equation.
“You make these arrests and you hope to give some kind of justice to that family and you hope we’re going to learn some kind of lesson, lessons learned from June 18. We’re not going to have that happen again, we’re going to learn lessons from it and do something different, and then next week you have the same thing,” he said. “Where does the change come in.”
It has to start with involved parents, he said.
“I took a hard stance the other day and pointed some fingers at some parents, and ultimately that’s where it starts,” Neal said. “Somewhere in that adolescent age if you quit being a parent, if you quit caring, if you quit getting in their butts when they do wrong and you don’t hold them accountable at 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, nobody’s going to hold them accountable in that family at 15 either.”
A sharp-eyed school resource officer at Ridgeland High School just had a talk with one of the suspects right before school was out, the chief said, and warned him to get straight.
“He looked him in the eyes and said you need to straighten out your ways right now, it’s going to be a long summer if you don’t find some better friends to hang out with,” Neal said. “My god, less than a month later, he’s sitting in jail on murder charges.”
If he was looking Miller’s shooters in the face, Neal said, he would ask them to think back 24 hours before the shooting.
“Let’s go to the day before the murder and lets take all this off the table. What is it that you want to be different in your life? What are you missing? What’s going on in your life that you’re not happy with, that you’re scared of in the future?” Neal said. “What is that and what can I do to help you, so that we’re not where we are 24 hours in the future?”
There will be a balloon release and candle lighting for Miller at the Midway Park basketball court in Ridgeland on Sunday at 7 p.m.
