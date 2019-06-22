Jackson police investigating two separate shootings; Both victims in stable condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating two separate shootings, one occurring Friday night, the other happening Saturday morning.
Officials say a male was transported from the 3600 block of Rainey Road after he drove himself to that location around 10 p.m. Friday night.
Where the shooting took place is still unknown.
The victim is in stable condition and no suspect or motive is known.
The other shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the 6700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Drive.
A male arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a chest wound.
He is also in stable condition and no suspect or motive is currently known.
If you have information regarding either shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
