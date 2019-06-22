Grandmother, child injured in car crash near construction zone in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of a single vehicle accident on I-55 near the Wyndale exit late Friday afternoon.
A 64-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandchild were traveling north on I-55 where construction on the highway was underway.
The vehicle hit a large cut out in the highway causing her to lose control and crash into a wooded area.
No serious injuries were reported. Both the driver and occupant were transported to a local hospital.
Major Pete Luke said, everyone should slow down while traveling through construction zones and pay close attention to the traffic barricades put in place for your safety.
