CAPTURED: Suspect in drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old Brookhaven boy arrested
(SOURCE: U.S. Marshals)
By China Lee | June 21, 2019 at 7:10 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 7:13 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals have captured a man wanted for a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old boy in Brookhaven.

24-year-old John Weathersby is currently being transported to Brookhaven.

He is wanted for murder for shooting and killing second-grader Quantivious Allen.

Brookhaven Police say 7 year old Quantavious Allen Jr. was hit with a 7.62 caliber round from an AK 47 during a drive by shooting on his Grant Road home. Source: Instagram

Allen was inside playing video games with his sibling and dad when he was hit by a 7.62 caliber round from an AK 47.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins says, the suspect and Quantivious’ dad got into an argument. That’s when Weathersby allegedly drove to the dad’s home and opened fire, spraying the house.

Collins says that the suspect has been evading police for days. It’s unclear where he was finally found and arrested.

This is a developing story.

