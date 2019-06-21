Girlfriend arrested after man found shot to death in Marion Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested after her boyfriend was shot and killed in Marion County.
On June 21st at approximately 7:46 a.m. the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at 57 Bacchus Road.
When deputies arrived, they found the body of Joshua Woodson, who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
Through the course of the investigation it was discovered that Janekqua Henry, girlfriend of Woodson, shot and killed him.
Henry has been taken into custody and charged with second degree murder.
She is currently being held at the Marion County Jail awaiting for her initial appearance.
No bond has been set, this investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.