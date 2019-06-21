Two arrested, large quantity of narcotics seized in afternoon drug bust

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men face multiple charges after a drug bust Friday afternoon.
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Officers were on the scene of a drug bust on North State Street just after 3:00 pm where 28-year-old James Mangum and 27-year-old Justin Gordon, both of Jackson, were arrested.
Mangum and Gordon were found in possession of multiple types of narcotics, including a large quantity of Hydrocodone, Xanax, heroin, and marijuana. Deputies also seized cash.
Both men face charges of trafficking of controlled substance Schedule II, possession of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance (Xanax), possession of controlled substance (marijuana), and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Mangum and Gordon are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
