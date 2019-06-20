Texas woman tricks gas company into pulling meter from ex’s house

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department reports that an arrest was made Wednesday night in connection with a missing gas meter reported in March.
According to the report, police located Jayne Bean, 42, at a bar in the 300 block of N. Scott and arrested her for the warrant.
On March 30th, a man called police to say he arrived at his house in the 1600 block of Cole to find that his gas meter had been taken. The victim told police he called Atmos, and the gas company told him Bean had called them to report the smell of gas at the home. The meter was removed because of Bean’s comments.
According to the report, police determined there was never a gas smell, and that Bean had the victim’s gas shut off to harass him.
She was charged with Criminal Mischief over $30,000, and remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.