Steele Bayou opens, backwater slow drain begins

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday the gates of the Steele Bayou Drainage structure were opened, starting the slow drain of backwater out of the Mississippi Delta, swamped with floodwaters for four months now.
Nearly 30 miles away in Carey, an informational meeting was held on the benefits of the Yazoo pump project.
Vetoed by the E.P.A. in 2008, the pumping station proposal is gaining momentum among residents impacted by the flood.
Trey Cook, Executive Director of the Delta Wildlife said, “Were harming more wetlands today in this flood then we would be if we had the pumps in place.”
Among those attending the meeting, farmers who have half a million acres covered in floodwaters this year.
Hunter Fordice who has over a thousand acres impacted said, “A lot of these people whose homes you see being affected their livelihood is being affected because they make their living off agriculture and nothings going to happen this year then their house is underwater as well.”
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commissioners now also coming out in support of a pump project.
The flood damage widespread. True relief, sometime to come.
Peter Nimrod, Chief Engineer of the Levee Board said, “They got to go back to their homes they have to start getting the water out of it, clean those houses up rebuilding it’s gonna be a nightmare for those guys that built ring levees around their homes, they will have to take all those down. Evaluate all the damage they’ve see, fix all the problems they’ve been dealing with for the last four months this things gone on for four months, it will go on probably go on one more before we see some relief.”
The Mississippi River is now in it’s 124th day above flood stage.
Many Delta residents overwhelmed, anxious for the water to recede, and a plan to keep it out for good.
