Rankin County D.A.R.E. Fun Day keeps kids safe this summer

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - What better way to encourage kids to stay off drugs, than showing them what a drug k-9 does to a drug suspect.
That’s just one of the demonstrations this group of kids were exposed to attending the Rankin County D.A.R.E. Fun Day.
The event is designed to equip kids on summer vacation with the skills to keep on the straight and narrow.
Not only are the kids being taught about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, but also making the right choices in life.
Plenty of fun is mixed in, with tours of police vehicles and even some hands-on instruction.
“We want to let them know we are here to serve and protect them, we love them, we want what’s best for them," said Rankin County Deputy Nancy Watts. "We want them to make good choices. We hope that with our influence on them, they’ll be able to do that. We want to be able to mentor them.”
Organizers say it's all about reaching the kids at a young age, so they don't have to interact with them as adult offenders.
About 250 kids attended this first time event.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.