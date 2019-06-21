One suspect cut loose, 3 others face $1 million bond in Ridgeland shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects in the fatal shooting of Kendrell Miller in Ridgeland have been given $1 million bond in court today.
At the same time, Jabari Branch, one of the first two suspects jailed by police, was released from custody. His alibi of being at work at a local restaurant checked out, said Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal.
“Because it was a truck he was in charge of we’re still keeping him as a suspect,” said Neal. “That’s yet to be determined through the investigation.”
Christopher D. Tyler, 17, of Ridgeland, was identified as a suspect and was arrested without incident on Wednesday at his residence on Lenard Avenue in Ridgeland by members of the Ridgeland Police Department and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Tyler is charged with murder.
On Thursday Lenzarius J Roberts, 17, of Ridgeland, was also arrested without incident at his home on Cole Road in Ridgeland by members of the Ridgeland Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force. Roberts is also charged with murder.
Isaiah Evans, 15, was arrested on Tuesday night and is also charged with murder.
There were as many as five people, possibly six, in the truck that police say the shot came from that hit Miller, so police say more arrests are on the horizon.
“We want those people to go ahead and come forward and call us and let us know what their part in it is,” Neal said. “There are always opportunities to help yourself out in cases like this. Sometimes people get caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time through no fault of their own.”
Miller was shot in the head on Tuesday night at Midway Park as he played basketball with friends. He died Wednesday morning.
