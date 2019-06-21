MS sets record for number of jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Magnolia state is breaking records. This time for a good thing, job growth.
For the second straight month the number of non-farm jobs rose.
Melvin Williams is optimistic about finding a truck driving job at the WIN Job Center in Jackson with the state adding 2,300 non-farm jobs in May.
“I’ve been seeking each and every day,” said Williams. “I believe something is going to come my way”.
Since May of 2018 the number of jobs in the state increased by 12,100.
"I think everything is picking up right now," added Williams. "Plus I've been coming in and out and jobs have been calling me and stuff and this place is great. They're here to help you".
According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, more people are working in the state than ever in history.
Mary Willoughby, the Chief of Labor Market Information with the agency, said it’s a good time if you’re looking for a job or a better job because employers are hiring.
"We set a record last month, and then this month is higher than last month. So it's a new record high 1,165,800 jobs in Mississippi," said Willoughby. "We have a lot more jobs. the economy is better. People are willing to look for jobs and take jobs".
The sectors with the largest job increases are leisure and hospitality primarily accommodations and food services, followed by manufacturing, professional and business services and education and health services.
According to mississippiworks.org there are more than 43,200 jobs available in the state.
