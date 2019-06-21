Miss Mississippi 2019: Winners announced in second round of preliminary competition

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 is getting underway in Vicksburg. 45 women from across the state are competing for a chance at the crown and for a spot in the Miss America Pageant.
The preliminary winners in round two are as follows:
TALENT
Dana Wesley - Miss Rhythm and Blues
SOCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT AND EVENING WEAR
Michaela Harper - Miss Pearl River Valley
Mary Hulbert - Miss Deep South
WLBT will be airing a Miss Mississippi Special at 7 pm, followed by the pageant at 8 pm. WLBT’s own Maggie Wade will bring you coverage from the show all week.
