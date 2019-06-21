Miss Mississippi 2019: Winners announced in second round of preliminary competition

By China Lee | June 20, 2019 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 10:18 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 is getting underway in Vicksburg. 45 women from across the state are competing for a chance at the crown and for a spot in the Miss America Pageant.

Miss Mississippi second round winners.

The preliminary winners in round two are as follows:

TALENT

Dana Wesley - Miss Rhythm and Blues

SOCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT AND EVENING WEAR

Michaela Harper - Miss Pearl River Valley

Mary Hulbert - Miss Deep South

The Miss Mississippi pageant is on Saturday, June 22 at 8 pm at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

WLBT will be airing a Miss Mississippi Special at 7 pm, followed by the pageant at 8 pm. WLBT’s own Maggie Wade will bring you coverage from the show all week.

