Man involved in police chase to La. was in 2018 Flowood officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In March 2018, police allege that a man tried to run over an officer in the Kroger parking lot in Flowood. He was later indicted for aggravated assault on a police officer and prescription fraud.
That man was Kenara McDavid.
Thursday, a man with a paper tag on his car was spotted by police and ran, starting in Ridgeland, and made it as far as Louisiana on Interstate 20. Witnesses said he was weaving in and out of traffic, coming perilously close to hitting other drivers, including a WLBT news car.
“When we got to the interstate, they were passing us at a high rate of speed,” said Delta Town Marshal Sam Kennedy. “Myself and my supervisor took lead and after a lengthy chase up and down the interstate, he rammed two police vehicles then came to a rest, and he was taken into custody.”
That man was also, according to US Marshals, Kenara McDavid.
At the scene of the wreck there were various items from inside McDavid’s vehicle on the ground, including what looked like over the counter pill bottles. And once again, police say McDavid faces some familiar charges -- but now he has them in two states.
“There will be multiple charges in Louisiana, from aggravated assault down to multiple drug charges,” Kennedy said.
The chase involved the US Marshals, who were primary on the case, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Vicksburg Police, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Delta Town Marshals.
Attorney Dow Yoder, who represents McDavid, said he’s investigating what happened today.
As for the charges that began the entire incident, he said, “My client was unlawfully shot in a parked car in Flowood, and it’ll be a cold day in hell before Rankin County circuit court convicts him, because we have video that proves he was not attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.”
