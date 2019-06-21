Maggie Jones, 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maggie Jones, a 19-year-old white woman, was found dead Sunday, June 16, 2019, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Jackson Police Department Sgt. Roderick Holmes said her body was discovered at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Breton Street near Montgomery Street.
Grisham-Stewart said Jones is from Aubrey, Texas, though she had no identification on her when she was found.
Holmes said they do not know if the shooting happened where her body was found or at another location.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
