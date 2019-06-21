Fred’s to close additional stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, Fred’s announced it will be closing additional stores.
The chain is closing 49 more storefronts after announcing the closing of 150 other location in April.
Pharmacies at these locations will remain open.
Here are the latest Mississippi stores to shut their doors:
- Durant: 33674 Highway 12
- Lexington: 301 Yazoo St.
- Pelahatchie: 404 Second St.
- Rolling Fork: 20917 U.S. 61Taylorsville: 402 Pine St.
- Woodville: 211 U.S. Highway 61 S
