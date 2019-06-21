First Alert Forecast: feeling the heat on the first day of Summer

FRIDAY: Heat and humidity will continue to be common place for the end of the work week. Highs will skyrocket into the middle 90s, feels like temperatures nearing 105°. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon downpours to dodge.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure ridge will hold firm over the region through the upcoming weekend, keeping things mainly quiet. Expect highs to top out in the middle 90s – though with the humidity, expect it to actually feel like 102-107°. A cooling shower or storm is possible, but don’t bank on that possibility.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Eventually, as the ridge begins to break down early next week, expect another uptick in rain chances as temperatures begin to ease back a few notches. Expect highs to be near-normal, around 90° - overnights in the lower 70s amid a daily chance for a shower or storm.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.