Eight Mississippi counties declared federal disaster areas after April storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Phil Bryant announced that President Donald Trump declared Clarke, Clay, Itawamba, Kemper, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Warren and Yazoo Counties as federal disaster areas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The declaration is in response to the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that impacted Mississippi on April 13th and 14th.
Those eight counties are eligible for Public Assistance, which is reimbursement grants to local governments and non-profit organizations for things like damage to infrastructure, debris removal, and overtime to responders.
The State did surpass the criteria required for Individual Assistance, which is federal assistance to individuals and households.
“I am grateful to President Trump and his administration for its approval of our request,” Gov. Bryant said. “This declaration will help these counties in rebuilding their infrastructure that is still significantly damaged”.
That brings the total number of Presidential disaster declarations in 2019 to three (3).
“More counties could be added to the declaration at a later date”, says MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel. However, those counties can only be requested for addition if warranted by the results of the counties damage assessments.
Mississippi is also approved statewide for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is for measures/actions taken that reduce or eliminate long term risk to people and property from natural hazards.
