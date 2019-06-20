Women arrested for allegedly stealing $200 worth of steaks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said two women were arrested Wednesday after stealing a basket full of steaks from Market Street.
According to the police report, Loretta Turner, 51, had 13 previous theft convictions and Angela Davis, 44, had 7 previous theft convictions.
Market Street employees called police after they watched Turner and Davis enter the store and head straight to the meat section. Police said employees told them they watched the pair fill a shopping cart with meat, and push the cart to an aisle with no one in it.
Security video showed employees and police that the women shoved the steaks into their purses until the cart was empty. The pair took the meat past all registers and tried to walk out of the store.
Employees determined the total value of the steaks was $205.
Turner was arrested for Theft with 2 or More Previous Convictions plus three warrants. Davis was also arrested for Theft with 2 or More Previous Convictions plus Criminal Trespass, because in 2016, she had been barred from all United Supermarket/Market Street stores in Wichita Falls.
As of Thursday morning, Turner and Davis remain in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.