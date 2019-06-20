Vicksburg District opens Steele Bayou Control Structure gates

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District opened the gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Steele Bayou Control Structure was built in 1969 and is made up of the Mississippi River and Yazoo Backwater levee.
The structure prevents the Yazoo and Mississippi rivers from backing up and further flooding the Delta. The structure’s gates have been closed since June 7 preventing backflow.
The Vicksburg, Mississippi, guage on the Mississippi River has been above flood stage for 125 consecutive days, which is the longest duration since 1927.
The stage at the Vicksburg, Mississippi, gauge on the Mississippi River is 49.4 feet as of June 20 and is forecasted to fall below 48 feet by the end of June. Flood stage at the Vicksburg gage is 43 feet.
In consideration of National Weather Service forecasts, district engineers anticipate approximately 19,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) flowing through the Steele Bayou Control Structure by June 26.
District engineers also anticipate conditions allowing for the opening of the Little Sunflower Control Structure around June 23 and approximately 8,000 cfs flowing through the structure’s gates by June 28.
District engineers predict that the combined flows passing through the Steele Bayou and Little Sunflower control structures a week after opening could result in a 0.1-foot drop in elevation per day in the Yazoo Backwater area, which reached an all-time peak stage of 98.2 feet on May 23.
The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees.
