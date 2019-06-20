Three winners at the first night of preliminary competition at Miss Mississippi 2019

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The first night of preliminary competition is over at Miss Mississippi 2019. There was a tie in Talent for a veteran and a first time candidate. There was also more history. For the first time a winner is announced in Evening Wear and Social Impact Statement.
The excitement of the crowd says it all. Molly May, Miss Dixie who was Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen in 2012, has been a contestant for 5 years. Wednesday night she repeated a win in Talent with a tie for the second year in a row. Lexie Harper, Miss Northeast Mississippi dances her way to victory.
Lexie Harper said, "for the judges to notice that and for them to choose me as one of the talent winners is amazing and also to get tied with Molly May she's amazing and I've watched her grow in this organization."
Molly May said, "I heard this song for the first time one week after last year's competition and I absolutely burst into tears the first time I heard it and I thought this moves me so much and I get so much out of it that I want, I can't keep it to myself. I have to share this."
For the first time in the 62 year history of Miss Mississippi, a winner is announced in evening wear and social impact statement. Going in the history books is Mary Margaret Hyer, Miss Riverbend. She says she broke her foot 23 days ago.
Mary Margaret Hyer said, "my Social Impact Initiative is Advocate, Celebrate, Donate, Diminishing The Donor Organ Deficit and the donor organ deficit came to my attention in 2010 when my Grandmother was diagnosed in kidney failure and luckily my mother actually presented as a compatible match and they were able to do the transplant."
Thursday night May and Harper compete in Evening Wear and Social Impact Statement. Hyer competes in on stage interview.
