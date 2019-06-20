Rankin Co. man who stabbed grandparents to death sentenced to life in prison

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man who killed his grandparents in 2015 pleaded guilty before a judge Thursday.
22-year-old Zachary Stanford killed his grandfather and grandmother in 2015. He shot his grandfather then stabbed both to death. Stanford was caught by Magee police before we knew it had happened.
Stanford was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of murder.
On June 24, 2015, 79-year-old Robert Faries and his wife Peggy were shot and stabbed to death in their home in the Greenfield community.
Less than 12 hours later, suspect and grandson Zachary Stanford was found driving with blood on his clothes and a knife and gun in his car. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.
“While the investigation was ongoing we had learned that Magee Police had stopped the grandson who is from the coast, from Ocean Springs, had made a traffic stop on him for careless driving in Magee,” said Sheriff Bryan Bailey. “When they stopped him he had blood all over his clothes and had a pistol in the car and a knife in the car.”
Magee Police put out a BOLO. That's when Rankin County Investigators were able to make the connection between the Faries' death and the evidence found in Stanford's car.
"The blood that was collected from the defendants vehicle, the weapon that was collected, all of those things will be sent to the state crime lab," said District Attorney Michael Guest. "We believe that will provide us the evidence of course linking this defendant to these crimes."
