Man stabbed at Jackson Impound Lot Garage
By Waverly McCarthy | June 20, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 11:08 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed at the Jackson Impound Lot Garage Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from JPD, the stabbing happened just before 10 a.m. on Michael Avalon Street.

A man was transported with a non life-threatening injury to his upper body after a fight with another man.

The suspect has been detained.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

