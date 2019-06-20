Man stabbed at Jackson Impound Lot Garage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed at the Jackson Impound Lot Garage Thursday morning.
According to a tweet from JPD, the stabbing happened just before 10 a.m. on Michael Avalon Street.
A man was transported with a non life-threatening injury to his upper body after a fight with another man.
The suspect has been detained.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
