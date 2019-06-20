Former corrections counselor at Adams County Correctional Center pled guilty to accepting bribes from prisoners

By Morgan Howard | June 20, 2019 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 11:19 AM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A former corrections counselor at the Adams County Correctional Center pled guilty to accepting bribes from federal prisoners in exchange for introducing contraband into the facility.

57-year-old Kellie Fuqua of Roxie, was charged in one count criminal information with being a public official receiving money in exchange for providing contraband to federal prisoners.

Fuqua is schedule to appear before Judge Bramlette on October 1 at 2:00 p.m. in Natchez.

She faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the Department of Justice - Office of Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dave Fulcher.

