Fondren residents fed up with water main breaks in their neighborhood

“We have a water leak on Seneca Avenue. Crews will attempt to make a repair later today. We acknowledge that the existing water main needs to be replaced, and DPW will try to secure funding in the relatively near future. We are experiencing high volumes of breaks within the water distribution system citywide. We are continually making repairs quickly and efficiently as possible to reduce long water outages. Areas experiencing repetitive breaks will be a priority for replacement when funding can be secured from various resources. We request patience as the city continues deal with multiple infrastructure issues citywide."