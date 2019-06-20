First Alert Forecast: storms ending; heat returns quickly Thursday

THURSDAY: Expect lingering showers and storms to start the day off as our overnight storm system continues to exit the region. Expect clouds to break for sunshine amid highs working their way into the lower 90s, feels like temperatures will push toward 100°. Widely spaced storms may flare up by the afternoon hours. Storms will fizzle after sunset as we drop into the middle 70s.
FRIDAY: Heat and humidity will continue to be common place for the end of the work week. Highs will skyrocket into the middle 90s, feels like temperatures nearing 105°. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon downpours to dodge.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Eventually, high pressure will nose its way in through the latter half of the week and into the upcoming weekend, bringing rain chances back down and cranking the heat back up. Feels like temperatures by the weekend could be approaching 105°. As the ridge begins to break down early next week, expect another uptick in rain chances by Monday as temperatures begin to ease back a few notches.
