Federal lawsuit against City of Jackson now settled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was punched and kicked by a Jackson police officer while he was handcuffed has settled his lawsuit with the City.
Cell phone video captured the moments Officer Justin Roberts roughed up Ladarius Brown back in 2017 in front of stunned witnesses. Brown claimed he suffered memory loss and headaches after the violent encounter.
Roberts was fired from JPD quickly after the incident, but Moore says he got another job as an officer at Jackson State University.
“After he was fired from JPD he went and got another job, and after we publicized that he was convicted of simple assault, he was terminated from that job. He is no longer in law enforcement. I don’t believe anyone in their right mind would even hire him as a security guard. He is a threat and ever present danger to the citizens of Jackson,” Moore says.
Brown says he’s glad the federal lawsuit is behind him.
“It’s been hectic. Coming down to the City of Jackson, dealing with different, the case, different situations, at one time. It’s been crazy, I’m glad it’s over with and I can move on,” he tells us.
The dollar amount of the settlement is confidential.
