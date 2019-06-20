ESPN adds pair of JSU football games to broadcast schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two additional Jackson State football games will be broadcast live on ESPN, bringing the total to five on the ESPN Family of Networks.
Oct. 12 at Mississippi Valley State is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff on ESPN3 and the Nov. 23 bout versus Alcorn State will also air on ESPN3, which will kick off at 2 p.m. from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Thursday, Oct. 24 match-up between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M has been selected to be broadcast live on ESPNU.
Saturday, Sept. 6 match-up at South Alabama will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and the Tigers open the 2019 season Sunday, Sept. 1 vs. Bethune-Cookman, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2 from Atlanta.
