Domestic violence charges against MHP trooper dismissed

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - New details in the case of a Mississippi state trooper arrested by Flora police.
Attorney Carlos Moore says the Flora Municipal Court judge has dismissed domestic violence charges against Trooper Dontai Jackson.
In May, Jackson was arrested by Flora police officer James Shires on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Moore called Jackson’s arrest “unlawful”.
He said Trooper Jackson will now file a lawsuit against the city of Flora and Officer Shires, claiming “unlawful arrest and false imprisonment.”
Trooper Jackson was placed on administrative leave from the Mississippi Highway Patrol pending the results of an investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.