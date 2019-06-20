Clinton’s Walk of Honorees highlights local talent

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Clinton hosted an event to shine a light on the talented people that come out of the metro-area city.
Fourteen people who either call Clinton home or spent time there during their rise, were honored with special plaques that line a one-mile trail at the Quisenberry Library.
The honorees include the following:
- Baylus Richard Albritton , Jr
- Mark Childress
- Meredith Edwards Collins
- Eddie Cotton, Jr
- Shelly Fairchild
- Dr. Archie Germany
- Jaret Holmes
- Doug Hutton
- Daniel Curtis Lee
- Nathaniel Lee, Jr.
- Plautus Iberus Lipsey, Jr.
- Scott Savage
- Jarekus Singleton
- Robin Whitfield
Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher said he hopes the new addition will inspire others in the community.
“To recognize the people that made our city what it is, to keep their names alive, to have an opportunity for the next generation and the next generation to walk this trail, read these plaques and see that these guys lived in Clinton, and say we can do this,” Fisher said. “I can grow up and be a writer, be a scientist or an athlete.”
We caught up with honoree Daniel Curtis Lee, an actor with roles on the hit TV show Glee, and others in popular Disney and Nickelodeon shows.
“I grew up with so many amazing inspirations from my community,” Lee said. “To be able to be some sort of figure for people to aspire towards just feels good. Even if they’re not going in my same field or industry, if it gives them inspiration to just be the best they can be, I love it.”
You can check out the bronze plaques detailing each honoree’s story at the Quisenberry Library in Clinton, located at 605 Northside Drive.
