Two dead, three hospitalized after drug overdoes in Booneville

In a statement to WTVA, Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said, “We are investigating a series of reported cases of overdose of illegal narcotics. The narcotics are laced with fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. They are in pill and /or powder form. We have confirmed three hospitalized individuals and two who are deceased as a result of ingesting these narcotics. Evidence gathered from one of the scenes was taken to the MS State Crime Lab today and tested positive for two listed substances. We want to make the public aware of how dangerous these substances are. This is still an ongoing investigation with our agency, The Northeast MS Narcotics Unit and the MS Bureau of Narcotics.”