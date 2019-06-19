Two dead, three hospitalized after drug overdoes in Booneville

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The Booneville Police Department released a statement stating that five overdose victims all used drugs containing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
Fentanyl is said to be 80 percent stronger than morphine and is used to tranquilize animals.
In a statement to WTVA, Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said, “We are investigating a series of reported cases of overdose of illegal narcotics. The narcotics are laced with fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. They are in pill and /or powder form. We have confirmed three hospitalized individuals and two who are deceased as a result of ingesting these narcotics. Evidence gathered from one of the scenes was taken to the MS State Crime Lab today and tested positive for two listed substances. We want to make the public aware of how dangerous these substances are. This is still an ongoing investigation with our agency, The Northeast MS Narcotics Unit and the MS Bureau of Narcotics.”
WTVA also spoke with family members of one of the deceased, Veronica Kimble of Booneville, who say the 46-year-old was found dead in a home on Jacinto Road.
“Somebody gave her some fake Percocets and couldn’t nobody get to her in time and it just took her on out," said son Uthain Kimble. "I mean it’s really got us hurt.” Uthain said his mother died Sunday evening after taking the drugs.
Uthain said he knew something was wrong when he tried to call his mom Sunday. “Because I was calling her all that day and I was trying to get a hold of her and she don’t never not answer my calls and when that happened, it was just weird, it felt weird," he recalled.
“Something is real, real bad and people need to be cautious about what you are getting and who you are getting it from and what you are taking,” said Brandi Anderson, Veronica’s sister.
According to Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks, the deaths are linked and the drugs may have came from the same place. He didn’t say where nor did he release the names of the other victims.
The police chief urged anyone with information about the incidents to contact his department.
