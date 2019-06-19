Pass Christian church makes land available for dog park

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - There will be some happy canines in Pass Christian after a new dog park is completed there.
Papers were signed Wednesday leasing an acre of land from Trinity Episcopal Church to the city to develop the park. The project is the result of a two-year search by a committee of volunteers for the best location for dogs to stretch their legs and socialize.
“We are getting ready to form some sub-committees and do the fundraising,” said committee chairman Mary Bourdin. "We’ve applied for a couple of grants and we’ll apply for some more, and then when it’s complete, the city will take it over.
“We’re happy becuase the live oaks get to stay, and I think it’s one of the prettiest pieces of property for a dog park that we’ve seen,” she said.
The committee will need to raise about $50,000 to build fencing and other improvements to make Trinity Dog Park a reality.
