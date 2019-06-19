MS Blood Services holds blood drive for World Sickle Cell Day

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) -Today’s focus at the Mississippi Blood Services in Flowood, is on Sickle Cell Disease and the special blood needs of Sickle Cell patients. The blood drive starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
This is the 10th Anniversary of World Sickle Cell Day. This year’s theme is “Shine The Light on Sickle Cell. ”Health experts say millions of adults and children have this blood disorder.
Patients have a shortage of healthy red blood cells, and it can block blood flow and cause pain. Patients rely on blood transfusions as part of their treatment. Other blood drives are being held around the world.
Some groups are asking if you can’t give blood, wear read today to show support, or tonight change the bulb in your porch light to red to raise awareness.
