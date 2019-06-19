Jackson Public School District could lose more than 240 teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 240 teachers in the Jackson Public School District are at risk of losing their jobs.
The Mississippi Department of Education has made changes to the policy that had allowed three years for teachers to get licenses. We talked with Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene about the impact on JPS.
“Unfortunately, the 240 plus teachers who don’t meet that hurdle of passing the Praxis Core exams - they are out of a job or we can hire them back as limited service, what’s known as limited service teachers or substitute teachers,” explained Dr. Greene
He also says the change from teacher to substitute means reduced pay, more transition and loss of staff. He says he appreciates the urgency from the State Department of Education but it will be a challenge for school districts.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.