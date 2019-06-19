Hinds Co. judge sets $20K bond for first-degree murder suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Attorney Warren Martin, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Adrienne Wootten set a $20,000 bond for a first-degree murder suspect Wednesday.
T’Quarius Orion Jones was indicted for the April 30, 2018 murder of his cousin Justin Warnsley Harper.
An officer testified in 2018 that Jones started a verbal fight with Harper and the two decided to go outside to settle things physically. After the fight, they went back inside and Jones later shot the victim 20 times with an assault rifle.
The indictment states that Jones shot Harper multiple times without the authority of the law.
Judge Wootten denied the state’s request to increase Jones’ bond or make him wear an ankle monitor.
Attorney Martin’s office has now been retained to represent the Harper family.
He sent a press release Wednesday, stating that the family is “deeply hurt and disappointed by Judge Wootten’s decision to allow T’Quaris Jones to remain free for a $20,000.00 bond for a charge of first degree murder.”
Attorney Martin added that they will closely monitor the prosecution of the case to make sure the Harper family receives the justice they desperately deserve.
