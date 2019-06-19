High Heaven trampoline park re-opening event

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Flowood’s hottest attractions have changed its name. High Heaven trampoline park is now called Defy: Jackson.
The park is celebrating its re-opening event this Saturday June 22nd between 12p.m. and 4p.m.
It’s free to attend the event, but the tickets will be $5 to jump for one hour. There will be food trucks, local performers showcasing their talent, and different vendors from the metro area present at the park.
For more information, visit the Defy: Jackson.
