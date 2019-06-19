First Alert Forecast: heat cranks up; storms loom tonight

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will ease back a little bit through your Wednesday – to around 30%, and heat will crank up a bit. Amid a mix of sunshine and clouds, highs will work their way into the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Feels like temperature will make a run toward the 100° mark through the afternoon. Overnight, clouds will thicken – leading to a chance for scattered storms after midnight, a few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the primary risks.