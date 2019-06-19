First Alert Forecast: heat cranks up; storms loom tonight

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will ease back a little bit through your Wednesday – to around 30%, and heat will crank up a bit. Amid a mix of sunshine and clouds, highs will work their way into the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Feels like temperature will make a run toward the 100° mark through the afternoon. Overnight, clouds will thicken – leading to a chance for scattered storms after midnight, a few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the primary risks.
THURSDAY: A complex of storm may drop in across the state to start of the day – this may bring a heavy rain and wind threat to the region. Behind that, sunshine will break out with a few more scattered storms developing by the afternoon amid highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Eventually, high pressure will nose its way in through the latter half of the week and into the upcoming weekend, bringing rain chances back down and cranking the heat back up. Feels like temperatures by the weekend could be approaching 105°. As the ridge begins to break down early next week, expect another uptick in rain chances by Monday as temperatures begin to ease back a few notches.
