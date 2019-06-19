Fight leads to double stabbing in Marcus Bottom community in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were stabbed after a fight in Vicksburg Tuesday.
According to Lt. Johnnie Edwards, with the Vicksburg Police Department, it happened in the Marcus Bottom community on Halls Ferry Road.
Officials say two men got into an argument which later turned into a fight. That’s when the two men allegedly stabbed each other.
One man suffered minor injuries and the second man suffered serious injuries.
No one was arrested, but the incident is under investigation.
