Customers file lawsuit against city demanding their water not be cut off

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six Jackson water customers filed a lawsuit against the city Tuesday, demanding that their water not be shut off.
The lawsuit cites inaccurate balances -- a move that Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes pushed for last week.
The city filed a lawsuit against Siemens Corporation last , alleging a “massive fraud” that “failed the city of Jackson in its promises to perform and its obligations of honesty and fair dealing.”
The citizens lawsuit states that the city is still disconnecting water services for scores of citizens who dispute the inaccurately, woefully inadequate, and “exorbitant” bills.
