Customers file lawsuit against city demanding their water not be cut off

Customers file lawsuit against city demanding their water not be cut off
Citizens can have water bills explained and corrections made on the spot.
By ShaCamree Gowdy | June 19, 2019 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 2:27 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six Jackson water customers filed a lawsuit against the city Tuesday, demanding that their water not be shut off.

The lawsuit cites inaccurate balances -- a move that Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes pushed for last week.

Customers file lawsuit against city demanding their water not be cut off by ShaCamree Gowdy on Scribd

The city filed a lawsuit against Siemens Corporation last , alleging a “massive fraud” that “failed the city of Jackson in its promises to perform and its obligations of honesty and fair dealing.”

READ MORE: City of Jackson files lawsuit against Siemens Corporation for “massive fraud” operation

The citizens lawsuit states that the city is still disconnecting water services for scores of citizens who dispute the inaccurately, woefully inadequate, and “exorbitant” bills.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.