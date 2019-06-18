23-year-old injured in alleged ‘targeted shooting’ in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police officers are investigating a reported shooting on Midway Avenue off Highway 51.
According to Chief Neal, a 23-year old man has been shot in the head and transported to the hospital.
Officers are speaking to witnesses in what’s being described as a “targeted shooting”.
Police are looking for a white quad cab pickup with multiple occupants, one being the shooter.
Chief Neal added that the shooting happened at a park where several individuals were playing basketball. The pickup approached and the suspect fired four shots, striking the victim.
