23-year-old injured in alleged ‘targeted shooting’ in Ridgeland
By ShaCamree Gowdy | June 18, 2019 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 7:05 PM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police officers are investigating a reported shooting on Midway Avenue off Highway 51.

According to Chief Neal, a 23-year old man has been shot in the head and transported to the hospital.

Officers are speaking to witnesses in what’s being described as a “targeted shooting”.

Police are looking for a white quad cab pickup with multiple occupants, one being the shooter.

Chief Neal added that the shooting happened at a park where several individuals were playing basketball. The pickup approached and the suspect fired four shots, striking the victim.

