Suspect wanted for shooting 7-year-old

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 7-year-old last Wednesday has been identified by Brookhaven police.
24-year-old John Weathersby, of Lincoln County, is wanted for murder.
Quantavious Allen was inside playing video games with his sibling and dad when he was hit by a 7.62 caliber round from an AK 47.
Police say more than ten rounds were fired into the home around 6:00 p.m.
The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital and died at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins says the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 2457 Grant Road.
Investigators said no one is talking, and tensions are running high with rumors of retaliation.
A seven-year-old child has died after being shot during a drive-by in Brookhaven Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.