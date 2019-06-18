Suspect wanted for shooting 7-year-old

Suspect wanted for shooting 7-year-old
24-year-old John Weathersby; Source: Brookhaven PD
By Morgan Howard | June 18, 2019 at 11:40 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 11:40 AM

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 7-year-old last Wednesday has been identified by Brookhaven police.

24-year-old John Weathersby, of Lincoln County, is wanted for murder.

Police responded to a drive-by shooting last Wednesday afternoon on Grant Road.

Quantavious Allen was inside playing video games with his sibling and dad when he was hit by a 7.62 caliber round from an AK 47.

Brookhaven Police say 7 year old Quantavious Allen Jr. was hit with a 7.62 caliber round from an AK 47 during a drive by shooting on his Grant Road home. Source: Instagram
Police say more than ten rounds were fired into the home around 6:00 p.m.

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital and died at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins says the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 2457 Grant Road.

Investigators said no one is talking, and tensions are running high with rumors of retaliation.

