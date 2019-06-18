29 stolen calves returned to Forest stockyard

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Twenty-nine stolen calves were returned after surveillance video show two people loading the calves into a trailer Sunday night around 10:45 p.m.
According to Forest Police Chief Will Jones, one man is in custody. The two suspects were seen loading the calves onto a trailer at Tadlock Stockyard in Forest. The MS Ag’s theft bureau, along with Forest PD, were able to locate the calves and make an arrest.
Michael T. Lindsey of Bernice, Louisiana will be charged with livestock theft. He is currently in Forest police custody, awaiting his initial court appearance. He was arrested around Tuesday around 4a.m. The calves were recovered in Louisiana and returned to Tadlock. Police are still investigating the other man involved in the livestock theft.
The family offers a $1,000.00 to the person that can come forth and identify the two men.
