SPLC challenges law under state Charter School act

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fight over funding for Charter Schools moves to the state’s highest court today. This morning, oral arguments begin in the case over how charter schools are funded in the state.
The Southern Poverty Law Center sued the state back in 2016 on behalf of a group of Jackson Public School parents and students. They’re challenging a law under the state Charter School act that takes tax money from public school districts to privately operated charter schools.
The SPLC says nearly $8.7 million dollars has been diverted from the Jackson Public School District to charter schools since the 2015-16 school year. The group says the state should fund ALL schools and not take taxpayer dollars from underfunded schools for use in CHARTER schools.
There are currently three charter schools operating in Mississippi, and all three are in Jackson. Court begins at 10:30 this morning. We’ll keep you updated.
