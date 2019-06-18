Rankin Supervisors vote to issue bonds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Supervisors vote to move forward with issuing about $30 million in bonds.
No one attended Monday morning’s public meeting to oppose it. They want to use the money for various projects that have yet to be decided, but they have some ideas, including renovation of the chancery court building when the new court house is finished. Officials hope construction will be complete by this Fall.
Supervisors also want to complete construction of a road maintenance building, and build a new fire station in Florence.
The General Obligation Bond, or GO Bond, won’t increase taxes.
