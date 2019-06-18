NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in central Hinds Co.

Damage from quick spin-up tornado seen near Raymond. Source: WLBT
By ShaCamree Gowdy | June 17, 2019 at 8:54 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 9:55 PM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hinds County between Raymond and Clinton Monday afternoon.

The tornado began north of Highway 467 at 1:53 p.m., snapping and uprooting multiple trees along with Raymond-Bolton Road.

Two utility poles were broken, there was minor roof damage to a home and a shed was destroyed by a fallen tree.

The NWS says the tornado continued northeastward across Airplane Road, causing impressive tree damage as it crossed the Natchez Trace Parkway.

It took down a large tree and snapped smaller trees before lifting just short of the Raymond John Bell Williams Airport at 1:56 p.m.

