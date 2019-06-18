Miss Mississippi contestants prepare for a busy week of competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday morning, one group of Miss Mississippi contestants met with judges for their private interview. The score they get will help determine Miss Mississippi 2019. Preliminary competition does not get underway until Wednesday night, but it will be a busy few days for the 45 candidates.
There are very few free moments for the Miss Mississippi contestants. They will rehearse for production numbers and talent for the next three days at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
Six contestants who made the Top 10 in 2018 will be back on the stage, including Macy Mitchell, Miss Hattiesburg who was 4th alternate. And Dana Wesley, Miss Rhythm and Blues who was 3rd alternate.
Dana Wesley said, “When they called my name to be into the Top 10, I just, all I could do was just thank God. Because I was like, Wow this is for me! And so making it to the Top 5 was not something I ever imagined I could do. My goal was to be Top 10, but I’m just so thankful.”
Macy Mitchell said, “I heard University and walked down and I thought, Okay, my goodness, I made the Top 10 and then I got to the line and I looked at Rachel Shumaker who was there with me and said, ‘Rachel, they did call my name, right? Or did I just walk down without them actually having called my title? Because, if so, that is very embarrassing and I’m gonna have to walk back up, back to the stage’ and she said, ‘No Macy, you’re good, you made the Top 10.’”
Charley Ann Nix, Miss Delta, is back for her fourth year.
Charley Ann Nix said, “It’s so exciting to just be here and the aura that Vicksburg provides. They really do roll out the red carpet for all of us candidates as we come into town. And I know that they benefit just as much as we do from this process.”
This year, Talent has moved up to 50 percent of the score on preliminary nights. The contestants are working to make sure they score high enough to make it back to the Top 11.
One of them will be chosen as the People’s Choice contestant.
