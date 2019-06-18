Miss Mississippi contestants are all smiles during annual parade in Vicksburg

Asya Branch, Miss Mississippi 2018, shows off her shoes at parade

By Maggie Wade | June 17, 2019 at 11:45 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 12:57 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not even rain could put a damper on the Miss Mississippi Parade of contestants. The 45 candidates, and Miss Mississippi Asya Branch, greeted family and friends from convertibles in downtown Vicksburg Monday night.

In just five days, one of the 45 candidates will become Miss Mississippi 2019.

Even with scattered showers, the Miss Mississippi Parade of Contestants still rolled through downtown Vicksburg Monday night. (Source: WLBT)
Again this year Mississippi is one of the leaders in the nation for scholarship money offering 119 thousand dollars.

Miss Mississippi 2019 will receive over 17 thousand dollars to continue her education.

The grand total for scholarships offered by community colleges and universities in Mississippi and the University of West Alabama - more than $942,000.

Each of the 45 Miss Mississippi contestants rode in convertibles to greet the crowd. (Source: WLBT)
David Blackledge, Chairman of the Miss Mississippi Board and Executive Director said, “That’s just something that we’re very proud of because that way we can give to these young ladies to help them further their education and also help them further their careers if they’ve already graduated from college.”

Miss Rhythm and Blues waves to the crowd at the Miss Mississippi parade Monday night. (Source: WLBT)
A two thousand dollar scholarship will also go to the candidate who receives the most online votes as Mississippi's Choice. The theme this year at Miss Mississippi is What's Up TV? Contestants will salute favorite TV shows with production numbers. The first night of preliminary competition begins Wednesday.

Miss Riverbend greets family, friends and fans of Miss Mississippi. (Source: WLBT)
Now that the swimwear competition has been eliminated, contestants will receive scores from the judges for their social impact statement, evening wear, talent and on stage interview. The winner of Miss Mississippi 2019 will be crowned Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Preliminary winners will be announced this year in talent and for the first time in evening wear. You can vote for your favorite contestant on the Miss Mississippi website through Friday night at 11:59 p.m.

