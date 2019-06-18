MDEQ issues Water Contact Advisory in the City of Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory Tuesday in the City of Brandon.
The advisory includes a section of an unnamed tributary of Richland Creek from where it crosses Highway 18 to where it crosses under Tara Road. The stream flows between Windsong and Windchase subdivisions in Brandon.
MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact such as swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.
The advisory is being issued due to a discharge of wastewater while repairing a main sewer line. The city is working to resolve the issue, and MDEQ is in contact with the city about the repairs.
MDEQ staff will begin collecting water samples and continue to monitor the water quality in the area. The advisory may be revised as needed.
