McDowell Road bridge remains closed over a year later

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The construction site at the closed McDowell Road bridge remains quiet this week.
The city says the contractor quit the job earlier this year, after they encountered problems with utilities during bridge repair construction.
The city council approved a bid last week and they're currently working on executing a contract.
The bridge was shut down in September of 2017 after an inspection revealed wooded supports underneath had rotted.
Motorists are having to go through a mile-long detour to get around the closure.
Local residents walking across the bridge say they are hoping the construction starts again soon.
Gilbert Summerall, who lives nearby, said, “It’s ridiculous. We spend our tax money working hard then they still don’t wanna come fix it, so whatever they need to do they need to come on and do it.”
The city says they don’t know when a new contractor will be back on the job.
We will keep you updated on their progress.
