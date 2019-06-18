Man arrested on 30 counts of child porn following death threat

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Pocahontas man after they say his threats of physical violence led them to a cache of child pornography.
The girl’s parent contacted the Pocahontas Police Department in May to report that Daniel Wayne Honeycutt had sent the threats on social media.
According to a news release from Sgt. Rocky Jones, “the threats involved physical harm and death.”
While investigating the claims, Investigators determined Honeycutt had also sent “numerous explicit photographs with an underage female from Missouri.”
Officers arrested Honeycutt on suspicion of the following:
- Promoting a sexual performance by a child
- Computer child pornography (30 counts)
- Possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child (30 counts)
- Computer exploitation of a child (30 counts)
- Aggravated assault
- Second-degree battery
Third Judicial Circuit judge Harold Erwin set his bond at $50,000 cash-only and ordered him to appear in Randolph County Circuit Court on June 25.
